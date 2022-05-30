UrduPoint.com

Foreign Firms In China Continue To Expand Business Scale: Survey

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Foreign firms in China continue to expand business scale: survey

Foreign-funded companies in China have deemed the country's business environment promising, with the vast majority maintaining or expanding their business scale in the first quarter, according to a recent survey

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Foreign-funded companies in China have deemed the country's business environment promising, with the vast majority maintaining or expanding their business scale in the first quarter, according to a recent survey.

Foreign-funded enterprises were generally optimistic about the new opportunities of China's high-quality development, and their expectations and confidence in future growth remained stable, according to the survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, 71 percent of surveyed foreign enterprises maintained their business scale in the first quarter, while 16.4 percent saw expansion, according to the survey.

It also showed that foreign companies remained optimistic about their development prospects in China, with 13.

5 percent planning to increase investment in the world's second-largest economy.

Some 42.6 percent of foreign enterprises said they would choose the Yangtze River Delta as the main destination for investment.

Foreign enterprises had a somewhat favorable view of the municipal public infrastructure construction, promotion of market competition and acquisition of business sites, the survey showed, adding that they were generally satisfied with the macroeconomy and regulatory policies.

Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 25.6 percent year on year to 379.87 billion Yuan in the first quarter, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the inflow went up 31.7 percent year on year to 59.09 billion U.S. Dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar China Market Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

13 minutes ago
 PM, Air Chief discuss PAF's professional matters

PM, Air Chief discuss PAF's professional matters

13 minutes ago
 First Kazakh President Nazarbayev Says His Relativ ..

First Kazakh President Nazarbayev Says His Relatives Should Bear Responsibility ..

16 minutes ago
 Japan's Sanctions Against Russia to Harm 15,000 Ja ..

Japan's Sanctions Against Russia to Harm 15,000 Japanese Companies - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion ..

Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion in Downtown as Terrorist Attac ..

28 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.