Foreign Firms May Face Up to 25% Tax on Profits in Russia If Leaving Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Foreign companies leaving Russia may face the need to pay a dividend tax of up to 25% of their profits in Russia, EUobserver reported on Wednesday, citing an Russian source.

Once double taxation agreements between Russia and foreign countries are terminated, "Moscow will impose a new tax on those Western companies still present in Russia ” they would have to pay a dividend tax even up to 25 percent," the source was quoted as saying.

The EU, in turn, intends to introduce special permits for European companies for financial transactions and legal services designed to help them leave Russia within the framework of the 11th package of sanctions against Moscow, the news outlet added.