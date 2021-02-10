UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Investment Gravitates Toward China Amid Easing Market Access

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:39 PM

Foreign investment gravitates toward China amid easing market access

:China remains an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China remains an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Wednesday.

FDI into the Chinese mainland expanded 4.6 percent year on year in actual use to 91.61 billion Yuan in January, MOC data showed.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the inflow rose 6.2 percent year on year to 13.47 billion Dollars.

Foreign investment in the services industry came in at 68.46 billion yuan in January, up 11 percent year on year and accounting for 74.

7 percent of the country's total FDI, according to the MOC.

Wholesale and retail trade sectors saw FDI climb 27.2 percent year on year during the period, and the accommodation and catering industries saw a 71.5 percent surge.

The MOC has pledged to continue widening market access for foreign investment, which continues to face a complex and severe situation this year.

China will fully implement a new negative list for foreign investment and further lift restrictive measures, according to the MOC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China January Market Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

VC SALU visits library, other departments

1 minute ago

Int'l Day of Women and Girls in Science tomorrow

1 minute ago

Tarbaila Dam water level reduced to 1452.4 feet

7 minutes ago

Govt talking with protestors to resolve their sala ..

8 minutes ago

Hesitant Wawrinka bundled out of Australian Open i ..

8 minutes ago

Teenager killed in firing in khanewal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.