Foreign Investment In Vietnam Shows Signs Of Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Foreign investment in Vietnam shows signs of recovery

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign investment in Vietnam showed signs of recovery with 16.24 billion U.S. Dollars poured into the country in the first seven months of this year, up 4.5 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

For the first time in 2023, total registered investment capital soared after witnessing consecutive decreases over six months, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Monday, citing the ministry.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 1,627 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 7.94 billion dollars, up 75.5 percent in quantity and 38.6 percent in capital year-on-year, according to the ministry.

The country also saw 736 operational FDI projects raise capital by 4.16 billion dollars in total over the seven months, down 42.5 percent year-on-year.

From January to July, the disbursed FDI capital totaled 11.58 billion dollars, up 0.8 percent year-on-year, according to the ministry.

Whether foreign investment in Vietnam got a strong recovery depended greatly on the country's policy response, the newspaper said, citing local experts.

In a recent report, the Investment Foreign Investment Agency continued to highlight the impact of global minimum tax enforcement on the investment decision-making of big giants.

