Foreign investment in Vietnam up slightly in 9 months

HANOI, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of 22.15 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nine months of this year, up 4.4 percent year on year despite the impacts of COVID-19, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday.

Particularly, during the period, Vietnam licensed 1,212 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 12.5 billion U.S. dollars, down 37.8 percent in quantity but up 20.6 percent in capital year on year. The country also saw 678 operational FDI projects raise capital by 6.

43 billion U.S. dollars in total, up 25.6 percent.

Between January and September, disbursed FDI capital totaled 13.28 billion U.S. dollars, down 3.5 percent year on year, said the office, adding that 72.1 percent were in the processing and manufacturing sector.

Among countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest source of registered capital with 4.98 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Japan with 2.4 billion U.S. dollars and China's Hong Kong with 1.49 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.