UrduPoint.com

Foreign Investment In Vietnam Up Slightly In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

Foreign investment in Vietnam up slightly in 9 months

Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of 22.15 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of this year, up 4.4 percent year on year despite the impacts of COVID-19, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday

HANOI, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of 22.15 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nine months of this year, up 4.4 percent year on year despite the impacts of COVID-19, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday.

Particularly, during the period, Vietnam licensed 1,212 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 12.5 billion U.S. dollars, down 37.8 percent in quantity but up 20.6 percent in capital year on year. The country also saw 678 operational FDI projects raise capital by 6.

43 billion U.S. dollars in total, up 25.6 percent.

Between January and September, disbursed FDI capital totaled 13.28 billion U.S. dollars, down 3.5 percent year on year, said the office, adding that 72.1 percent were in the processing and manufacturing sector.

Among countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest source of registered capital with 4.98 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Japan with 2.4 billion U.S. dollars and China's Hong Kong with 1.49 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Singapore Japan Vietnam January September Billion

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

22 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

26 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

29 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

29 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.