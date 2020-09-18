Foreign investment surges 40pc in two months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country witnessed an increase of 39.9 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The FDI during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at 226.7 million against the direct investment of $162 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 39.9 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday.

In absolute terms the FDI into the country increased by $64.7 million during the first two months compared to the last year, the SBP data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the direct investment increased by 23.5 per cent to $112.3 million during the month of August 2020 as compared to the investments of $90.9 million in the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, the portfolio investment into the country increased by 310.1 percent to $76.3 million during July-August (2020-21) against the investment of $36.3 million during the corresponding period of last year.

During the month of August 2020, the portfolio investment increased 112.6 percent from $2.4 million in August 2019 to $3.1 million in August 2020.

