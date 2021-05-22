UrduPoint.com
Foreign Investment Welcomed In Tibet: Official

Sat 22nd May 2021



BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Foreign investment is welcomed in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, and the region will work to better use the funds, a senior regional official said on Saturday.

Tibet has utilized foreign investment worth 400 million U.S.

Dollars, Wu Yingjie, secretary of Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China, said at a news conference on the economic and social development of the region.

Since its peaceful liberation in 1951, Tibet has been enjoying preferential policies for foreign investors that are not adapted in other regions, Wu said, pledging more efforts to improve the investment environment to attract more funds.

