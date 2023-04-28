Foreign investors in Russia's public debt are afraid to take their income paid to them into special ruble accounts, which have already accumulated a billion dollars, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday

"On Eurobonds, we are now paying coupons to foreigners.

.. A billion Dollars has already been accumulated there. We told foreign investors � please come, open an account, you will receive your money. So far, no one really came, they are afraid of sanctions interaction with the Finance Ministry," Siluanov said.