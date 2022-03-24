UrduPoint.com

Foreign Investors Interested In Projects In Kurils - Russian Far East Development Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Foreign Investors Interested in Projects in Kurils - Russian Far East Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Foreign investors are showing interest in implementing projects in the southern Kurils, there are applications from China and India, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Yury Trutnev, said that the preferential tax zone in the Kuril Islands will be preserved and all investors, including those from Japan, are welcome.

"Today, we are already considering 140 promising projects in the sectors of tourism, renewable energy, fish processing and the construction of new social and commercial infrastructure facilities. Among other things, foreign investors are also showing interest, in particular, applications were received from investors from China and India. Therefore, we expect that this preferential treatment will be in demand," Chekunkov told lawmakers.

