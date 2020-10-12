Foreign investors sell S.Korean stocks for 2 months

Foreign investors sold South Korean stocks for two straight months through September due to the COVID-19 resurgence here, financial watchdog data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign investors sold South Korean stocks for two straight months through September due to the COVID-19 resurgence here, financial watchdog data showed Monday.

Foreign net selling in the domestic stock market amounted to 2.55 trillion won (2.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in September, after recording 1.07 trillion won (932.7 million U.S. dollars) in August, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

The foreign net sale came as the COVID-19 pandemic resurged here in August owing to cluster infections traceable to church services and a massive rally in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

The South Korean government eased its social-distancing guidelines from Monday as the daily average number of COVID-19 cases hovered below 60 for the past two weeks.

Foreign holdings of local stocks reached 598.4 trillion won (521.6 billion U.S. dollars) as of the end of September, taking up 30.3 percent of the total market capitalization.

In the local bond market, 30 billion won (26.2 million U.S. dollars) worth of foreign funds flowed out in September due to massive maturing debts.

Foreign net purchase of domestic bonds more than doubled to 8.36 trillion won (7.3 billion U.S. dollars) in September compared to the previous month.

It was surpassed by maturing debts that reached a record monthly high of 8.39 trillion won (7.3 billion U.S. dollars) last month.

Foreign ownership of local bonds amounted to 151 trillion won (131.6 billion U.S. dollars) as of the end of September, accounting for 7.5 percent of the total.