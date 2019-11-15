UrduPoint.com
Foreign, local exhibitors shown keen interest to participate in Interiors Pakistan exhibition

Fri 15th November 2019

Foreign, local exhibitors shown keen interest to participate in Interiors Pakistan exhibition

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) received tremendous response from foreign and local companies to display their furniture products in the three-day mega event titled 11th Pakistan Interiors Exhibition 2019 here starting from November 22 to promote local furniture industry worldwide and enhancing its exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) received tremendous response from foreign and local companies to display their furniture products in the three-day mega event titled 11th Pakistan Interiors Exhibition 2019 here starting from November 22 to promote local furniture industry worldwide and enhancing its exports.

Talking to a delegation of exhibitors here Friday, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the exhibition would offer a full range of furniture with extensive selections of modern and contemporary styles for dining, bedroom, living room, office, occasional, children, outdoor as well as furniture fittings and hardware," said a press release issued here today.

He said exhibitors would have an opportunity to meet new buyers for networking and market expansion.

The exhibition would also provide younger designers and architects with an opportunity to witness the market trends and display their own works alongside that of more established professionals, he added.

Citing the objectives of PFC, Mian Kashif said PFC was on a mission and wanted to educate people about the value of owning fine hand-crafted furniture.

"This time again, the PFC continues to expand its global footprint by welcoming visitors from different countries including China, Italy, Singapore, USA, Australia, Japan, Philippines, the UK, Bulgaria, Denmark, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Vietnam", he said.

"We are striving for a higher degree of excellence", Mian Kashif said and added that the problem with furniture making was that it took so much labour.

"The PFC is also continuing its work to develop a Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter the international market", he added.

He said Pakistan was not known globally as a furniture market which could convince international business community about innovation and quality of Pakistani products.

Mian Kashif suggested that the government should encourage and support business houses to invest and develop trustworthy furniture trade markets.

