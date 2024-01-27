Foreign ministry to set up counter at Sialkot: SCCI president

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar had accepted their demand to set up a Ministry of Foreign Affairs counter at the BFC Sialkot for attestation of trade-related documents.

In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the Sialkot chamber had advocated for the inclusion of Federal government departments, such as FBR, PSW, WAPDA, SNGPL, and notably an attestation counter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to enhance facilitation for Sialkot exporters. "I emphasized these considerations during various meetings with key stakeholders, including the Punjab Chief Minister, Minister Industries Punjab, Secretary Industries Punjab, and notably, in a meeting with Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on January 2, 2024, wherein the Prime Minister promised to incorporate federal government departments into Business Facilitation Centres (BFCs)," he added.

He said that the Prime Minister had ordered the ministries concerned to establish counters of PSW, FBR/Customs, Power Distribution Companies, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines at all BFCs across Punjab. "In a significant breakthrough, the Prime Minister has also sanctioned the establishment of an additional counter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs only at BFC Sialkot. This development would alleviate the inconvenience faced by Sialkot exporters in traveling to Islamabad for the attestation of their business documents," he added.

Malik said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Chief Minister Syed Moshin Raza Naqvi and Provincial Minister Industries Mr. S.M. Tanveer. "

He said that their collective efforts had not only revolutionized government service delivery for businesses in Punjab but substantial steps were also taken for fostering a conducive environment for ease of doing business.