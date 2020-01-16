UrduPoint.com
Foreign Reserve Reach To 18,123.6 Million USD: State Bank Of Pakistan

Thu 16th January 2020

Foreign reserve reach to 18,123.6 million USD: State Bank of Pakistan

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at USD 18,123.6 million on 10th January, this year

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at USD 18,123.6 million on 10th January, this year.A statement, issued from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday tells that the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are 11,586.

0 million dollars, while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US 0$ 6,537.6 millionThe total liquid foreign reserves are US $18,123.6 millionDuring the week ending 10th January, SBP reserves increased by US $ 82 million to US $11,586.0 million.

