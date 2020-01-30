Foreign reserves jump to US$18.36 bln: State Bank of Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$18,362.7million as on January 24, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

According to break up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$11,915.

2million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$6,447.5millionDuring the week ending on January 24, the SBP reserves increased by US$184 million to US$11,915.2 million, it added.