Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 9.846 B
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves further rise to US$ 9,846.8 million during the week ended on March 10, 2023.
In a statement issued here Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated that reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 4,319.
1 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were at US$ 5,527.7 million.
In the previous week ended on March 03, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,754 million. Among them, the foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,301 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,453 million.