UrduPoint.com

Foreign Reserves Rise To $ 9.26 Billion As Pakistan Receives Chinese Loan Disbursement

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Foreign reserves rise to $ 9.26 billion as Pakistan receives Chinese loan disbursement

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 9.26 billion as of February 24, data released on Thursday showed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 9.26 billion as of February 24, data released on Thursday showed.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here, stated that reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 556 million to US$ 3.81 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were at US$ 5.45 billion.

The central bank received US$ 700 million as GoP commercial loan disbursement from China and after accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by US$ 556 million, the statement added.

In the previous week ended on February 17, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 8,726.5 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 3,258.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,468 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan State Bank Of Pakistan China Bank February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

10 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

15 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

15 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.