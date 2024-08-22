Foreign reserves stand at $14.66 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 14,667.4 million as of August 16, 2024, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 14,667.4 million as of August 16, 2024, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

According to the breakup figures, the foreign reserves held by SBP stood at US$ 9,291.

8 million whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$ 5,375.6 million.

During the week ended on August 16, SBP reserves increased by US$ 19 million to US$ 9,291.8 million.