Foreign reserves stand at $14.9 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14,992.9 million as on 04 October 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

According to break-up figures, foreign reserves held by SBP stood at US$7,757.

6 million whereas the reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$7,235.3 million.

During the week ending 04 October 2019, SBP's reserves increased by US$16 million to US$7,757.6 million, due to official inflows, it added.