Foreign Reserves Stand At $15.7 Bln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:39 PM

Foreign reserves stand at $15.7 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,751.7million as on 06 September 2019, State Bank of Pakistan reported Thursday.

According to break-up figures, foreign reserves held by SBP stood at US$8,462.

3 million whereas the reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$7,289.4 million.

During the week ending 06 September 2019, SBP's reserves increased by US$182million to US$8,462.3 million, due to official inflows, it added.

