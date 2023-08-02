Open Menu

Foreign Tourist Flow To Russia Up By 130% From January-June Year-on-Year - Border Service

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Foreign Tourist Flow to Russia Up by 130% From January-June Year-on-Year - Border Service

The flow of foreign tourists to Russia in the first half of 2023 increased by 130% year-on-year to 187,800 people, with two-thirds of foreign arrivals recorded from April-June, the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The flow of foreign tourists to Russia in the first half of 2023 increased by 130% year-on-year to 187,800 people, with two-thirds of foreign arrivals recorded from April-June, the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"In the first half of 2023, 187,800 foreigners visited Russia for tourist purposes, according to the data from the Russian FSB's Border Service. The figure has jumped by over 100,000 people year-on-year (81,500 tourists), and the annual increase is estimated at 130%. The tourist flow surge occurred in the second quarter of 2023, from April to June, when 120,100 foreign tourists or two-thirds from a total of 187,800 visited Russia," the statement read.

The statement said that the tourist flows from China, Turkey, Germany, Turkmenistan and Iran topped the list of foreign arrivals to Russia, adding that Kazakhstan, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, India and the United Arab Emirates were also included in the top-10.

It added that the total number of foreign arrivals, including for work or study purposes, amounted to 7.2 million visits in the first half of 2023, rising by 1.6 million year-on-year, but falling by 7.9 million compared to the first half of 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Iran Russia Turkey China Germany Poland Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates April June Border 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

11 minutes ago
 China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardles ..

China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int'l landscape: Xi

26 minutes ago
 Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaire ..

Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaired by DC Lower Dir

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible ..

Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible flood

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocate ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocates over AED2.8mn for seventh-ed ..

41 minutes ago
 Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

14 minutes ago
Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

14 minutes ago
 11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

14 minutes ago
 Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern sk ..

Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern skills, MoU with PSDF

43 minutes ago
 Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tac ..

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Na ..

56 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

1 hour ago
 Int'l workshop on development of animal disease mo ..

Int'l workshop on development of animal disease models kicks off

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business