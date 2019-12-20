UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Trade Of Central China's Henan Up 2.6 Pct In Jan.-Nov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Foreign trade of central China's Henan up 2.6 pct in Jan.-Nov

The foreign trade volume of central China's Henan Province rose 2.6 percent in the first 11 months of this year to 514.95 billion yuan (73.47 billion U.S. dollars), local customs authorities said Friday

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The foreign trade volume of central China's Henan Province rose 2.6 percent in the first 11 months of this year to 514.95 billion Yuan (73.47 billion U.S. Dollars), local customs authorities said Friday.

According to Zhengzhou customs, Henan's exports grew 3.8 percent year on year to 334.

4 billion yuan and its imports rose 0.6 percent to 180.58 billion yuan from January to November.

During the period, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 121.93 billion yuan, an increase of 12.3 percent year on year.

The province's trade with the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Latin America also rose 18.5, 9.1 and 11.7 percent, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China European Union Road Zhengzhou January November From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Vietnamese tanker captain jailed over Shell oil th ..

15 minutes ago

Jaishankar cancels meeting with US lawmakers due t ..

31 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani slams 'irrational' US nuclear deal ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) hails passage o ..

10 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner (DC) addresses seminar on olde ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.