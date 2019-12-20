The foreign trade volume of central China's Henan Province rose 2.6 percent in the first 11 months of this year to 514.95 billion yuan (73.47 billion U.S. dollars), local customs authorities said Friday

According to Zhengzhou customs, Henan's exports grew 3.8 percent year on year to 334.

4 billion yuan and its imports rose 0.6 percent to 180.58 billion yuan from January to November.

During the period, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 121.93 billion yuan, an increase of 12.3 percent year on year.

The province's trade with the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Latin America also rose 18.5, 9.1 and 11.7 percent, respectively.