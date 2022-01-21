Foreign trade volume of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reached approximately 123.6 billion yuan (about 19.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 17.2 percent year on year, said the local authorities

The region's exports during the period surged over 37 percent year on year to more than 47.8 billion yuan, while its imports grew 7.4 percent to around 75.

7 billion yuan, said the regional government during a press conference held Thursday.

Its main export products included steel products, electromechanical products, and organic chemicals. Inner Mongolia's imported copper ore and iron ore increased sharply despite the soaring prices.

Notably, the region's private sector took the lead in boosting foreign trade growth. The total foreign trade volume contributed by private enterprises increased 14.4 percent year on year to over 81 billion yuan, accounting for 65.7 percent of the region's total.