UrduPoint.com

Foreign Trade Of China's Inner Mongolia Exceed 19 Bln USD

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Foreign trade of China's Inner Mongolia exceed 19 bln USD

Foreign trade volume of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reached approximately 123.6 billion yuan (about 19.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 17.2 percent year on year, said the local authorities

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign trade volume of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reached approximately 123.6 billion Yuan (about 19.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, up 17.2 percent year on year, said the local authorities.

The region's exports during the period surged over 37 percent year on year to more than 47.8 billion yuan, while its imports grew 7.4 percent to around 75.

7 billion yuan, said the regional government during a press conference held Thursday.

Its main export products included steel products, electromechanical products, and organic chemicals. Inner Mongolia's imported copper ore and iron ore increased sharply despite the soaring prices.

Notably, the region's private sector took the lead in boosting foreign trade growth. The total foreign trade volume contributed by private enterprises increased 14.4 percent year on year to over 81 billion yuan, accounting for 65.7 percent of the region's total.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Lead Mongolia Government Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each o ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each other on Oct 23

8 minutes ago
 Sehat card – a sigh of relief for ailing poor

Sehat card – a sigh of relief for ailing poor

17 minutes ago
 Riaz Khan directs in time completion of Buner upli ..

Riaz Khan directs in time completion of Buner uplift projects

1 minute ago
 Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian ..

Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

1 minute ago
 Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by ..

Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by PHP

1 minute ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Guantanamo 'Indelib ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Guantanamo 'Indelible Blot' on US Human Rights Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.