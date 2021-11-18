UrduPoint.com

Foreign Trade Of China's Jiangsu Rises In First 10 Months

Jiangsu Province, a manufacturing hub in China, reported robust foreign trade growth in the first 10 months of 2021, local customs said Thursday

The total import and export value of the eastern Chinese province hit 4.21 trillion Yuan (about 660 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-October period, up 16.7 percent from the same period last year.

Exports soared to 2.61 trillion yuan, registering an 18.3-percent increase over the same period last year, while imports totaled 1.6 trillion yuan, up 14.1 percent.

The province's trade volumes with its major trading partners, including the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the United States during the period rose 18.

2 percent, 19.5 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively. Its trade volume with countries along the Belt and Road grew 21.7 percent to 1.06 trillion yuan.

Private businesses continued to be a big contributor to Jiangsu's foreign trade, registering an import and export volume of 1.6 trillion yuan in the first 10 months, up 28.8 percent year on year and accounting for 38.1 percent of the total foreign trade.

