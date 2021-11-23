UrduPoint.com

Foreign Trade Of China's Shanxi Up 69 Pct In Jan-Oct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:55 PM

Foreign trade of China's Shanxi up 69 pct in Jan-Oct

Imports and exports of north China's Shanxi Province totaled 187.6 billion yuan (about 29.4 billion U.S. dollars) between January and October this year, up 69.2 percent compared with the same period last year, Taiyuan customs said Tuesday

TAIYUAN, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Imports and exports of north China's Shanxi Province totaled 187.6 billion Yuan (about 29.4 billion U.S. Dollars) between January and October this year, up 69.2 percent compared with the same period last year, Taiyuan customs said Tuesday.

Exports of the province during the period reached nearly 115 billion yuan, up 78.2 percent, and imports totaled 72.7 billion yuan, up 56.8 percent.

Private enterprises performed outstandingly, with the total imports and exports reaching nearly 64.

6 billion yuan, up 175 percent, according to the customs.

From January to October, the top three trading partners of Shanxi were the United States, Japan and ASEAN, with import and export values of 34.3 billion yuan, 22.5 billion yuan and 19.5 billion yuan respectively.

The province's import and export to countries along the Belt and Road reached 39.7 billion yuan, up 49.3 percent year on year.

Main export products during the period included medical materials and medicines, clothing and accessories, solar cells, coke and coal.

