UrduPoint.com

Foreign Trade Of Shanghai Up 3.5 Pct In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Foreign trade of Shanghai up 3.5 pct in Q1

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Shanghai's imports and exports reached 1.05 trillion Yuan (about 152.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of this year, up 3.5 percent year on year, local customs said Sunday.

Over the period, Shanghai's imports rose 6.9 percent year on year to 639.32 billion yuan, while its exports dropped 1.4 percent to 407.78 billion yuan, data from Shanghai Customs showed.

The city's trade with the European Union, its largest trading partner, reached 212.4 billion yuan, up 8.2 percent year on year, accounting for 20.3 percent of the city's total foreign trade volume in the first quarter.

Shanghai's trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) rose 3.6 percent and that with countries along the Belt and Road grew by 2.3 percent, accounting for 33.6 percent and 22.4 percent of the total, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports European Union Road Shanghai Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

8 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

10 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

10 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

10 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.