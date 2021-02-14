UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Trade Tours At Govt Level Can Boost Exports, PCMAEA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Foreign trade tours at govt level can boost exports, PCMAEA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed Sunday appreciated Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar's visit to Uzbekistan along with the business community and said such measures could help boost exports of the country.

He was talking to the media here after a meeting of the Association. Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Saeed Khan, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Daniel Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Ali Manzoor Malik and others were also present.

Riaz Ahmed said the government should devise a policy to organize such visits and arrange single country exhibitions at the level of delegations with the private sector and allocate special funds for this purpose in the budget for the next financial year.

He said that after the cessation of the corona epidemic, any government official visiting abroad should take with them people from the export sector, which would not only ensure the meetings of delegations at the government level, but also be sustainable and helpful in making agreements. "Prior to these visits, Pakistani embassies abroad should prepare a complete study report and Pakistani exporters should be briefed on the particular country's imports," he remarked.

Riaz Ahmed said, "As stakeholders we make suggestions in good faith to the government which should be considered so that our country's economy can grow at a fast pace."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Exports Business Punjab Budget Visit Uzbekistan Sunday National University Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

31 minutes ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

46 minutes ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

1 hour ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

1 hour ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.