Foreign trade tours at govt level can boost exports, PCMAEA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed Sunday appreciated Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar's visit to Uzbekistan along with the business community and said such measures could help boost exports of the country.

He was talking to the media here after a meeting of the Association. Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Saeed Khan, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Daniel Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Ali Manzoor Malik and others were also present.

Riaz Ahmed said the government should devise a policy to organize such visits and arrange single country exhibitions at the level of delegations with the private sector and allocate special funds for this purpose in the budget for the next financial year.

He said that after the cessation of the corona epidemic, any government official visiting abroad should take with them people from the export sector, which would not only ensure the meetings of delegations at the government level, but also be sustainable and helpful in making agreements. "Prior to these visits, Pakistani embassies abroad should prepare a complete study report and Pakistani exporters should be briefed on the particular country's imports," he remarked.

Riaz Ahmed said, "As stakeholders we make suggestions in good faith to the government which should be considered so that our country's economy can grow at a fast pace."