Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The number of foreign visitors to Japan surged 41.9 percent from a year earlier to 3,292,500 in July, hitting a record high for a single month, government data showed Wednesday.

The latest figure was above 3 million for the fifth consecutive month as demand for travel to Japan during the summer holidays grew amid a weak Yen and represented a 10.

1-percent rise from July 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

In the first seven months of this year, the number of overseas visitors to Japan reached about 21.07 million, exceeding 20 million at the fastest pace ever, the organization said.

Visitors to Japan from the Chinese mainland surged 147.8 percent to 776,500, representing the largest single group, followed by those from South Korea at 757,700.