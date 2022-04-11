Foreigners sell S.Korean stocks for 3 months in March

Foreign investors sold South Korean stocks for the third straight month in March owing to the global stock market jitters, caused by geopolitical risks in Europe, financial watchdog data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Foreign investors sold South Korean stocks for the third straight month in March owing to the global stock market jitters, caused by geopolitical risks in Europe, financial watchdog data showed Monday.

Offshore investors dumped a net 4.87 trillion won (3.9 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of domestic stocks in March, after offloading shares worth 1.68 trillion won in January and 2.5 trillion won in February respectively, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

U.S. and Norwegian investors were net buyers, but British and Canadian investors dumped local stocks worth over 1 trillion won.

Foreign holdings of domestic stocks totaled 725.2 trillion won at the end of March, taking up 27.1 percent of the total market capitalization.

Foreigners purchased a net 6.34 trillion won worth of local bonds in March.

Given the maturing debts worth 6.06 trillion won, the foreign net investment in local bonds amounted to 280 billion won.

The foreign ownership of domestic bonds reached 222.5 trillion won at the end of March, accounting for 9.7 percent of the total listed bonds.