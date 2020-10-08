UrduPoint.com
Forex Figure $ 19.351 Bln : State Bank Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:32 PM

Forex figure $ 19.351 bln : State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country are US $ 19. 351 billion, State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

SBP's weekly statement issued here said that on October 2, the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted $ 12,154.7 million.

And, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 7,196.3 million. During the week ending October 2, the SBP made external debt repayment of $ 580 million. After accounting for official inflows, including $ 300 million received from Asian Development Bank (ADB), SBP reserves decreased by $ 205 million to $ 12,154.7 million.

