Forex reserves fall to $12.889 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $59 million on weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On February 12, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,889.

7 million.

According to the central bank, the fall came on the back of external debt repayments.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,058.6 million.

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,168.9 million.