Forex reserves of State Bank of Pakistan falls

(@FahadShabbir)

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank declined on a weekly basis by around $380 million to $13.01 billion, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank declined on a weekly basis by around $380 million to $13.01 billion, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On January 15, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $13,013.

8 million, compared with $13,400 million in the previous week.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,120.3 million. Net reserves held by the commercial banks amounted to $7,106.5 million while by the end of preceding week, the net reserves of the country were $20,518 million