Forex Reserves Rise To $13.016 Bn

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

Forex reserves rise to $13.016 bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $37.7 million on weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $37.7 million on weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On March 05, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $13,016.

1 million compared with $12,978.4 million in the previous week.

According to the central bank, the increase came on the back of official inflows.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,157.9 billion. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,141.8 million.

