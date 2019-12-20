UrduPoint.com
Forex Reserves Surge To $17.655 Bn

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:03 AM

Forex reserves surge to $17.655 bn

The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves surged to $17.655 billion mainly due to inflows received from the Asian Development Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves surged to $17.655 billion mainly due to inflows received from the Asian Development Bank.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), during the week ending on December 13, 2019 the foreign reserves held by the SBP increased by $1.

659 billion to $10.893 billion.

This increase is attributed to multilateral and other official inflows including proceeds of US$1.3 billion received from ADB, the statement issued by the SBP on Thursday said.

It added that the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.76 billion.

