Forex reserves up by $11 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan increased by $11 million to $10.107 billion during the week ended on June 12.

According to data issued by the SBP on Thursday, total reserves held by the country stood at $16.775 billion on June 12 whereas net foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks were recorded at $6.668 billion.