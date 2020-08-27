UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forex Reserves Up By $66 Mln To $19.72 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:43 PM

Forex reserves up by $66 mln to $19.72 bn

The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by $66 million to $19.72 billion during the week ending on August 21 as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by $66 million to $19.72 billion during the week ending on August 21 as compared to the previous week.

The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $32 million during the corresponding to $12.

64 billion.

According to data released by the SBP on Thursday, the forex reserves inched up due to official inflows.

During the corresponding period, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $7.081 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan August Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

1 minute ago

UAE an inspiring global model of women’s empower ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister asks for solid plan to deal with ra ..

9 minutes ago

Minister visits rain affected areas to review reli ..

9 minutes ago

La Nina likely, but temperatures set to remain hig ..

9 minutes ago

MQM legislators criticise Sindh govt for not dewat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.