Forex reserves up by $811 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US $811 million to $12.04 billion during the week ended on July 03.

According to data issued by the SBP on Thursday, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.

79 billion on July 03.

The increase in reserves is primarily attributed to proceeds of $1.0 billion as loan disbursement from China whereas during the week, SBP also made government external debt payments of $ 231.2 million.