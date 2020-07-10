UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forex Reserves Up By $811 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Forex reserves up by $811 mln

The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US $811 million to $12.04 billion during the week ended on July 03

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US $811 million to $12.04 billion during the week ended on July 03.

According to data issued by the SBP on Thursday, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.

79 billion on July 03.

The increase in reserves is primarily attributed to proceeds of $1.0 billion as loan disbursement from China whereas during the week, SBP also made government external debt payments of $ 231.2 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan China July From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

31 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

4 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

40 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.