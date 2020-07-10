Forex Reserves Up By $811 Mln
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US $811 million to $12.04 billion during the week ended on July 03.
According to data issued by the SBP on Thursday, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.
79 billion on July 03.
The increase in reserves is primarily attributed to proceeds of $1.0 billion as loan disbursement from China whereas during the week, SBP also made government external debt payments of $ 231.2 million.