Forex Trading Reflects Global Financial Stability; Experts
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The business Administration Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) here on Sunday organized an awareness seminar on "Forex Trading Awareness for Modern Entrepreneurs” to enlighten students about the opportunities in the forex trading industry.
According to a University spokesperson, presenting a comprehensive overview of the scope, importance and various modes of the Forex markets, renowned Master Trader and financial analyst, Muhammad Samiullah Khan, said that Forex market was a place where money meets opportunity and you are needed to trade smart to take the full advantage of the opportunities. Empowering trade with cutting-edge technology, we set well defined goals to enhance your trading journey with trader’s insight and intuition, he said.
He underscored that the key to trading success was emotional discipline. Be patient and trust the process. Forex trading involves buying and selling currencies on the foreign exchange market.
It is the largest and liquid financial market globally, with an average daily trading volume exceeding $6 trillion, he concluded.
Speaking on the auspicious occasion, the Chairman of Business Administration Department said that Forex trading reflected global financial stability, affecting employment and living standards and the traders use candlestick patterns and Fibonacci retracements for market predictions. Forex trading can widen economic disparities depending on access to information and resources, he added.
Director, Centre for Continuing Professional education (CCPE), Noman Ali Khan briefed the students on the technical aspects of the Forex industry. He said there is a Forex Trading System deals in Google village. You are exposed to the whole world. Benefit of Cloud Computing is that you are connected to the world without the restriction of the boundaries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Business
-
Call for overhaul of export training infrastructure22 minutes ago
-
Strict implementation of price control mechanism ordered23 minutes ago
-
FTO Advisor cautions taxpayers of scammers53 minutes ago
-
Malaysian heroic movie 'PASKAL' screens in ASEAN Movie Night in Embassy5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 202410 hours ago
-
Aurgangzeb for looking budget in broader perspective19 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues21 hours ago
-
Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP21 hours ago
-
Gold rate surges further23 hours ago
-
New era of Pak-China cooperation in diverse fields to boost economic prosperity, regional connectivi ..22 hours ago
-
PARC introduced 10 high-yielding pulses seed varieties during current year24 hours ago