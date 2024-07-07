Open Menu

Forex Trading Reflects Global Financial Stability; Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Forex trading reflects global financial stability; Experts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The business Administration Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) here on Sunday organized an awareness seminar on "Forex Trading Awareness for Modern Entrepreneurs” to enlighten students about the opportunities in the forex trading industry.

According to a University spokesperson, presenting a comprehensive overview of the scope, importance and various modes of the Forex markets, renowned Master Trader and financial analyst, Muhammad Samiullah Khan, said that Forex market was a place where money meets opportunity and you are needed to trade smart to take the full advantage of the opportunities. Empowering trade with cutting-edge technology, we set well defined goals to enhance your trading journey with trader’s insight and intuition, he said.

He underscored that the key to trading success was emotional discipline. Be patient and trust the process. Forex trading involves buying and selling currencies on the foreign exchange market.

It is the largest and liquid financial market globally, with an average daily trading volume exceeding $6 trillion, he concluded.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, the Chairman of Business Administration Department said that Forex trading reflected global financial stability, affecting employment and living standards and the traders use candlestick patterns and Fibonacci retracements for market predictions. Forex trading can widen economic disparities depending on access to information and resources, he added.

Director, Centre for Continuing Professional education (CCPE), Noman Ali Khan briefed the students on the technical aspects of the Forex industry. He said there is a Forex Trading System deals in Google village. You are exposed to the whole world. Benefit of Cloud Computing is that you are connected to the world without the restriction of the boundaries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Google Technology Exchange Business Education Money University Of Engineering And Technology Sunday Market Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

19 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

19 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

19 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

19 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

20 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

20 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

20 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

20 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business