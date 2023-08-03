Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of Soft Power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Devon Archer, a former associate of Hunter Biden, said on Wednesday that the calls between then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son during the latter's foreign business calls constitute an abuse of soft power.

Earlier this week, Archer provided testimony to lawmakers on Joe Biden's connection to his son's foreign business deals. Lawmakers provided split opinions on Archer's testimony, with some claiming it exonerated Joe Biden while others claimed it was further evidence of wrongdoing.

Archer testified that Joe Biden joined Hunter and his business associates at least 20 times either in person or via speakerphone.

"In the rearview, it's an abuse of soft power," Archer said during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Biden knew there were business associates at certain dinners and meetings, Archer said.

Congressman Dan Goldman said following Archer's testimony that Biden often did not know who was present during the interactions.

There is no way to know if the calls were orchestrated, but they were "powerful," Archer said.

Archer's testimony comes amid investigations by lawmakers into potential criminal activity by the Biden family, including bribery and influence peddling. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing foreign business deals with his son.