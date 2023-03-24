UrduPoint.com

Former Brazilian President Rousseff Elected As Head Of BRICS New Development Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was elected as new chief of the New Development Bank (NDB), the bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was elected as new chief of the New Development Bank (NDB), the bank said on Friday.

The New Development Bank was established by the BRICS countries � Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa � in 2014.

"On March 24, 2023, the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) unanimously elected H.E. Mrs. Dilma Vana Rousseff as the President of the Bank, effective immediately, in full accordance with the Articles of Agreement of the New Development Bank and the procedures of the President election," the bank said in a statement.

In February, the Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Friday, citing an advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that members of the BRICS group had reached an agreement on the candidacy of the next head of the NDB, Dilma Rousseff.

Brazil's ex-president replaced Brazilian diplomat Marcos Troyjo as chief of the NDB.

Rousseff served as Brazilian leader from 2011 to 2016. She was removed from office in August 2016 after the parliament accused her of misusing public funds at the request of then Vice President Michel Temer, who took over the day Rousseff left.

