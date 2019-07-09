UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Central Bank Official Says Keeping Yuan Stable "crucial"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:23 PM

Former central bank official says keeping yuan stable

It is crucial to maintain a basically stable exchange rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or yuan, amid current circumstances, according to a former official of the country's central bank

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):It is crucial to maintain a basically stable exchange rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or yuan, amid current circumstances, according to a former official of the country's central bank.

"Boosting exports by devaluating the yuan could bring possible short-term price advantages, but will not help companies improve products and their competitiveness," says a commentary published Tuesday in Economic Information Daily co-authored by Sheng Songcheng, former head of the Statistics and Analysis Department at the People's Bank of China, and Shen Xinfeng, an economic analyst.

Net export had a negative contribution rate to the country's GDP last year with the trade surplus narrowing, according to the article.

Besides, a weaker yuan will not help China's imports as the country's demand for imported hi-tech products and high-end services are relatively huge during the stage of economic transformation.

Keeping yuan basically stable will help ward off interference from speculation and avoid major fluctuations in the financial market to create favorable conditions for deepening the exchange rate reform, the article says.

Generally speaking, import and export enterprises want the exchange rate to be basically stable, which can help them avoid the interference of exchange rate fluctuations and focus on the production and operation of businesses, it says.

The authors believe the yuan will appreciate in the long-term given China's strong internal economic dynamics, huge growth potential and the country's adequate policy toolkit.

China has made it clear that it will not engage in beggar-thy-neighbor currency devaluation, and will continue to improve the exchange rate formation mechanism of its currency, and keep the exchange rate generally stable on a reasonable and balanced level to promote a stable global economy.

The central parity rate of the yuan strengthened 28 basis points to 6.8853 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Import Dollar China Bank Price Market From

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan falls sick, shifted to PIMS ..

11 minutes ago

Indian fans fear Kiwi pace and weather for World C ..

4 minutes ago

UK 'Sleepwalking' Into Childhood Crisis Amid Growi ..

4 minutes ago

Belarusian President Accuses Russia of Hampering I ..

4 minutes ago

India's Goa State May Make HIV Tests Compulsory fo ..

4 minutes ago

Religious Ministry activates helpline for resolvin ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.