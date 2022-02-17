UrduPoint.com

Former Defense Company Executive Pleads Guilty To $1.8Mln Tax Evasion - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A former senior executive in a US defense contracting company has pleaded guilty to not declaring $1.8 million in compensation he received to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Justice Department said.

"An Ashland, Oregon, employee of a defense contractor pleaded guilty today in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to tax evasion," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Charles Squires was director of operations for a Defense Department contracting company, eventually serving as its chief executive officer for part of the year in 2015.

From 2010 through 2019, he did not report on all of the compensation he earned from the defense contracting firm, the release said.

"In total, Squires did not report to the IRS more than $1.8 million in compensation he earned during this period, causing a tax loss to the government of approximately $666,080," the release added.

Squires is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the release.

>