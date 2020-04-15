Former DHA General Secy demands Punjab govt to set up Real Estate Authority

(@fidahassanain)

Zahid Bin Sadiq says that all Real Estate taxes should be consolidated and 2 per cent commission should be allowed on buying and selling of the properties.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Former DHA Dealers General Secretary Zahid Bin Sadiq demanded the Punjab government that Real Estate Authority and Tribunal should be established to settle down all the real estate issues here on Wednesday.

He said that the dealers community suffered a lot with all other sectors due to ongoing Coroanvirus situation. He expressed these views while talking to reporters. However, Mr. Zahid appreciated the step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to open Construction Industry.

“It is very appreciating that the government has taken Construction Industry very serious and focused the issues related to it,” said Zahid Bin Sadiq.

He said that Real Estate and Construction Industry was surrounded by crises and challenges. He also mentioned the dealers’ suggestions given to government to improve the system. Zahid said that the authorities concerned assured them to enforce all those suggestions including establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Reforms in Gain Tax System and Registration of the dealers and their legal status besides 2 per cent commission on buying and selling should be enforced.

Zahid also emphasized over establishment of Real Estate Tribunal, saying that it was very important for the settlement of legal issues arising out of this industry and the business deals.