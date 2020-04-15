UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former DHA General Secy Demands Punjab Govt To Set Up Real Estate Authority

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:35 PM

Former DHA General Secy demands Punjab govt to set up Real Estate Authority

Zahid Bin Sadiq says that all Real Estate taxes should be consolidated and 2 per cent commission should be allowed on buying and selling of the properties.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Former DHA Dealers General Secretary Zahid Bin Sadiq demanded the Punjab government that Real Estate Authority and Tribunal should be established to settle down all the real estate issues here on Wednesday.

He said that the dealers community suffered a lot with all other sectors due to ongoing Coroanvirus situation. He expressed these views while talking to reporters. However, Mr. Zahid appreciated the step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to open Construction Industry.

“It is very appreciating that the government has taken Construction Industry very serious and focused the issues related to it,” said Zahid Bin Sadiq.

He said that Real Estate and Construction Industry was surrounded by crises and challenges. He also mentioned the dealers’ suggestions given to government to improve the system. Zahid said that the authorities concerned assured them to enforce all those suggestions including establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Reforms in Gain Tax System and Registration of the dealers and their legal status besides 2 per cent commission on buying and selling should be enforced.

Zahid also emphasized over establishment of Real Estate Tribunal, saying that it was very important for the settlement of legal issues arising out of this industry and the business deals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Government Of Punjab All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

12 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Dea ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Conducts 26 Air Raids on Yemen ..

5 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead ..

5 minutes ago

Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women un ..

5 minutes ago

EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Ass ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.