Former Employee Of Russian Defense Industry Detained For Espionage For Germany - FSB

Published June 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Former Employee of Russian Defense Industry Detained for Espionage for Germany - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A former employee of the Russian defense industry complex enterprise in the Omsk Region was detained for espionage for Germany, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The Russian FSB has documented and stopped the espionage in the interests of Germany by a former employee of one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex in the Omsk Region," the statement said.

The Russian citizen contacted a representative of Germany to transfer information in the military field in exchange for assistance in obtaining German citizenship.

"As a result of operational search measures, the criminal actions of the person involved were documented, aimed at collecting information about important military facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, which became known to him as part of his official activities. The person involved was detained by the FSB of Russia," the statement said.

More Stories From Business

