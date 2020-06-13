UrduPoint.com
Former FPCCI Chief Appreciates Wheeling Model Of Power Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:49 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Former President Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday appreciated the step of providing cheap electricity to industrial sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through wheeling model, saying, the initiative would be proved as a milestone for the revival of industries and generate new employment opportunities in the province

During a meeting with Secretary Energy and Power Mohammad Zubair Khan in his office, Haji Ghulam Ali who is also the vice president of South Asian Association for Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed the recent launching of the provision of 18MW electricity produced by Pehur Hydel Power Project to industrial units on subsidized rates and its further extension, said an news release issued here.

Haji Ghulam Ali said the business community appreciates such revolutionary steps.

He said that in future the department would evolve plan for sale of more electricity produced by more energy sector projects to industries on wheeling model that would also earn handsome receipt for the provincial exchequer besides strengthening industrial sector.

On this occasion, the Secretary Energy and Power gave detailed briefing on wheeling model and its benefits and provision of more electricity of the energy projects on behalf of the provincial government to industries on subsidized rate and future plan.

Haji Ghulam Ali appreciated both the Advisor to KP CM on Energy & Power Himayatullah Khan and Secretary Energy, Mohammad Zubair Khan for starting the unique wheeling model in energy sector of the province and expressed the hope that in near future the model would be proved as a milestone for the development of the industrial sector.

