Former IRS Employee Charged With Tax Fraud - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) A former employee of the Internal Revenue Service has himself been charged with tax fraud and attempting to obstruct a civil audit and criminal probe by the tax-collection agency, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Wayne M. Garvin, currently of Columbia, South Carolina, and previously of Philadelphia, allegedly filed individual income tax returns for the years 2012 through 2016 on which he claimed fraudulent deductions and expenses, including charitable contribution deductions and expenses associated with rental properties that he owned for some years. In 2013, Garvin also fraudulently claimed expenses associated with service in the US Army Reserves.

"A Federal grand jury in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, returned an indictment in July, which was unsealed yesterday, charging (Garvin) with tax evasion and attempting to obstruct an IRS civil audit and an IRS criminal investigation," it added.

At the time Garvin filed his false tax returns, he was employed as a supervisory associate advocate with the IRS's Taxpayer Advocate Service in Philadelphia, the release said.

The indictment also alleges that after the IRS began an audit of Garvin's 2013 and 2014 tax returns, he submitted fraudulent documents to the IRS revenue agent conducting the audit.

Among other fraudulent documents, Garvin allegedly created receipts from a church, invoices from a contractor and a letter from the Department of the Army in an attempt to convince the IRS he was entitled to claim the deductions and expenses on his returns, the release added.

