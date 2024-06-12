Former KPTMA Chief Hails Cut In Discount Rate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Former chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills AssociationS (KPTMA)and former Federal minister, Salim Saifullah Khan welcomed the government's recent decision to reduce the discount rate by 150 basis points.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, he lauds this strategic move as a significant step towards revitalizing the business sector and stimulating economic growth.
"The reduction in the mark-up is a commendable decision by the government, and it comes at a crucial time for our economy," stated Mr. Khan. "This reduction will not only ease the financial burden on businesses but also encourage new investments, fostering an environment of growth and innovation."
While appreciating this positive step, Mr.
Khan urged the government to consider additional measures to further bolster economic activity.
"To sustain and amplify the positive impact of reduced interest rates, I strongly suggest that the government also reduce gas and electricity prices," said Mr. Khan. "Lowering energy costs will reduce the overall operational expenses for businesses, making them more competitive both locally and internationally. This will not only spur industrial activity but also attract foreign investment, driving long-term economic growth."
Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan reiterated his support for continued collaboration between the government and the business community to achieve shared goals of growth and development.
Recent Stories
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 207 points35 minutes ago
-
GDP in G20 area rises 0.9% in 1st quarter1 hour ago
-
EU announces extra tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles1 hour ago
-
PCJCCI keen to conduct Pak-China food, cultural analog1 hour ago
-
UAE-based British Pakistani launches Trade Gate, offering diverse trading opportunities1 hour ago
-
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected3 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.600 to Rs.241,900 per tola5 hours ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 20249 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago