Former MD NESPAK Conferred Civil Award
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Dr. Tahir Masood, former Managing Director NESPAK, has been conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in the field of engineering by the President of Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Dr. Tahir Masood, former Managing Director NESPAK, has been conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in the field of engineering by the President of Pakistan.
According to NESPAK spokesman here on Monday, the investiture ceremony for the award was held on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024, wherein Dr. Tahir Masood received the award from Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.
Dr. Tahir Masood remained the President and Managing Director of NESPAK from 2018 to 2023. During his career spanning over 39 years, he has made significant contributions to diverse projects of vital importance in Pakistan and abroad. A diehard Civil Engineer by profession, Dr. Masood is well-versed with the various disciplines of engineering and carries a diverse work record of over three decades in Corporate Management, Project Management, Geotechnical, Hydro & Thermal Power Engineering and Dams.
During his career, he has worked on many mega projects of national and international importance such as:
1,223 MW CCPP Balloki Project; 1,180 MW CCPP Bhikki Power Project; 660 MW Engro Thar Coal Fired Power Project; Sindh-Engro Coal Mining Project; Orange Line Metro Train Project; Tarbela 4th Extension Project; 1,450 MW Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project; Chashma Hydropower Project; Khanki Barrage Project; and Bay Area Hazard Assessment after 1989 Earthquake California, USA.
Under his leadership, NESPAK achieved significant progress and goals including securing lead role in Joint Venture for consulting services for Mohmand Dam and Basha Dam projects. In view of his professional excellence, outstanding commitment and his role in development of Pakistan for over thirty nine years, Dr. Tahir Masood has been conferred the civil award.
