Former SAARC Chamber President Praises PM's Economic Reforms
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Former president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik, has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for implementing transformative and inclusive policies to revitalise Pakistan's economy.
In a statement issued on Sunday, he highlighted the PM's direct engagement with business leaders and his focus on pragmatic reforms aimed at strengthening the economy and restoring investor confidence.
Malik highlighted the government's efforts to improve the ease of doing business by reducing bureaucratic hurdles, simplifying tax processes, and enhancing transparency. Key initiatives include infrastructure development, energy security, and digital connectivity to foster a business-friendly environment.
He also praised the prime minister's focus on attracting both foreign and local investments by addressing structural challenges and ensuring policy consistency. Efforts to stabilise the macroeconomic environment, manage inflation, and promote public-private partnerships have been instrumental in creating opportunities in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing sectors.
Malik concluded that these policies had positioned Pakistan as a competitive player in the international market, laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.
