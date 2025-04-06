Former SAARC President Calls For Regional Trade Boost Amid Global Uncertainty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has stressed the urgent need to address the challenges cropped up in the wake of Trump tariffs by fully reviving regional cooperation though SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) to strengthen intra-regional trade.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said by becoming more resilient and less dependent on major powers, Pakistan can better shield its economy from future global trade shocks. He said to mitigate Trump tariff impact , Pakistan must adopt a multi-pronged strategy with essential diversification of export markets and expanding trade ties with Africa, Central Asia, and the European Union can reduce risk.He said Pakistan should invest in value-added industries and technology to make its exports more competitive.Improving the ease of doing business and political stability would help attract foreign investors despite global uncertainties.
He said Pakistan’s textile and manufacturing sectors, which rely heavily on imported raw materials and machinery,will bear the brunt of higher costs due to volatility in global prices.
He said policy reforms to attract and protect foreign investment, along with greater integration into global value chains, will also help mitigate external shocks. Strengthening domestic industries and encouraging import substitution will definitely further shield the economy from global trade uncertainties. By adopting a proactive and diversified economic strategy,Pakistan can reduce vulnerability to global policy shifts like the Trump tariffs.
He said Pakistan must focus on enhancing the competitiveness of its industries through modernization, better infrastructure, and skill development. He said improving trade ties with regional partners through CPEC can open new export avenues.
He cautioned that” we should also bear in mind that global trade war is posed to reduce demand for Pakistani exports, particularly textiles, which form the backbone of the economy ”. The government must take all stakeholders into confidence in framing result oriented strategy to offset the impact of tariffs on Pakistan economy especially exports, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Business
-
Former SAARC President calls for regional trade boost amid global uncertainty6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 20257 hours ago
-
Cut in power tariff to boost industry, public relief: Rana Mubashir17 hours ago
-
NADRA office to be set up in Allama Iqbal Colony19 hours ago
-
2 ultrasound machines donated to Allied Hospital-II19 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.5,500 to Rs320,000 per tola22 hours ago
-
Pakistan sending high-level delegation to US for trade negotiations: Finance Minister22 hours ago
-
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week24 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 20251 day ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal for civil ..2 days ago