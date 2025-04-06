Open Menu

Former SAARC President Calls For Regional Trade Boost Amid Global Uncertainty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Former SAARC President calls for regional trade boost amid global uncertainty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has stressed the urgent need to address the challenges cropped up in the wake of Trump tariffs by fully reviving regional cooperation though SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) to strengthen intra-regional trade.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said by becoming more resilient and less dependent on major powers, Pakistan can better shield its economy from future global trade shocks. He said to mitigate Trump tariff impact , Pakistan must adopt a multi-pronged strategy with essential diversification of export markets and expanding trade ties with Africa, Central Asia, and the European Union can reduce risk.He said Pakistan should invest in value-added industries and technology to make its exports more competitive.Improving the ease of doing business and political stability would help attract foreign investors despite global uncertainties.

He said Pakistan’s textile and manufacturing sectors, which rely heavily on imported raw materials and machinery,will bear the brunt of higher costs due to volatility in global prices.

He said policy reforms to attract and protect foreign investment, along with greater integration into global value chains, will also help mitigate external shocks. Strengthening domestic industries and encouraging import substitution will definitely further shield the economy from global trade uncertainties. By adopting a proactive and diversified economic strategy,Pakistan can reduce vulnerability to global policy shifts like the Trump tariffs.

He said Pakistan must focus on enhancing the competitiveness of its industries through modernization, better infrastructure, and skill development. He said improving trade ties with regional partners through CPEC can open new export avenues.

He cautioned that” we should also bear in mind that global trade war is posed to reduce demand for Pakistani exports, particularly textiles, which form the backbone of the economy ”. The government must take all stakeholders into confidence in framing result oriented strategy to offset the impact of tariffs on Pakistan economy especially exports, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

1 hour ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

2 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

2 hours ago
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

5 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

7 hours ago
 US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business