UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former VP FPCCI Urges Business Community To Vote For BMP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Former VP FPCCI urges business community to vote for BMP

Former vice president (VP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has urged upon the business community to elect the presidential candidate of the Businessman Panel (BMP), Mian Anjum Nisar and his team as members executive and governing body in the FPCCI's election for the year 2020 to resolve the problems of business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Former vice president (VP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has urged upon the business community to elect the presidential candidate of the Businessman Panel (BMP), Mian Anjum Nisar and his team as members executive and governing body in the FPCCI's election for the year 2020 to resolve the problems of business community.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that so-called United Business Group has been restricted to only a specific area of the country and now the members should also send back them to their houses.

He said that the role of FPCCI has been eroded during last four to five years and the apex trade body is being run through executive orders and the situation has taken such turn that even the presidents of the trade body for the coming three years have also been nominated through the executive order.

The former vice president, FPCCI said that the apex trade body has already lost his image in the business community and government institutes while on the other hand the so-called leaders of the United Business Group through announcing the name of the president through executive order is exploiting the mandate of the chambers and associations rather further damaging the image of the apex trade body.

However, he said that chambers and associations, executive and general body members will elect the Businessman Panel (BMP) candidate, Mian Anjum Nisar and his team to drowned the executive order in the river.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce 2020 Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos t ..

8 minutes ago

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

10 minutes ago

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

US documentary film Cheff Flynn screened at IAF-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Reference filed against Director, five others for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.