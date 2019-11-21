Former VP FPCCI urges business community to vote for BMP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Former vice president (VP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has urged upon the business community to elect the presidential candidate of the Businessman Panel (BMP), Mian Anjum Nisar and his team as members executive and governing body in the FPCCI's election for the year 2020 to resolve the problems of business community.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that so-called United Business Group has been restricted to only a specific area of the country and now the members should also send back them to their houses.

He said that the role of FPCCI has been eroded during last four to five years and the apex trade body is being run through executive orders and the situation has taken such turn that even the presidents of the trade body for the coming three years have also been nominated through the executive order.

The former vice president, FPCCI said that the apex trade body has already lost his image in the business community and government institutes while on the other hand the so-called leaders of the United Business Group through announcing the name of the president through executive order is exploiting the mandate of the chambers and associations rather further damaging the image of the apex trade body.

However, he said that chambers and associations, executive and general body members will elect the Businessman Panel (BMP) candidate, Mian Anjum Nisar and his team to drowned the executive order in the river.